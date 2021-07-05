Search for missing Blackpool schoolboy
A search is under way for a schoolboy who is missing from home in Blackpool.
Lancashire Police said it is becoming "increasingly concerned" for Frankie Lewis after the 13-year-old disappeared from his home in Bispham on Thursday (July 1).
Officers say Frankie, who attends Montgomery Academy, is believed to be staying somewhere in the town centre.
Frankie is described as a white boy, around 5'2" tall and of skinny build. He has mousey brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket and bottoms.
If you have seen Frankie or have any information, please call police on 101, quoting LC-20210701-1801.
