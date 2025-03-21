A prison van escapee who went on the run after overpowering guards on the M55 has been spotted in Preston and Blackpool, say police.

Jamie Cooper, 33, fled from the GEOAmey prison van while being escorted to Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

The escape happened on the M55 motorway when the van pulled over near junction two for Catforth, near Preston, at about 8.54am.

A spokesperson for GEOAmey said: “Whilst in transit to Lancaster Magistrates’ Court the vehicle had to pull over on the M55 in the Catforth area to deal with an on-board medical emergency.

“The detained person involved in this emergency then overpowered and evaded the escort officers and escaped from the vehicle.”

GEOAmey said they will be conducting a “full investigation” into the incident.

Confirmed sightings

Lancashire Police said Cooper’s most recent confirmed sighting was in the early hours of Thursday morning in Blackpool.

There were also reports he had been spotted in Preston and Bolton on Wednesday afternoon.

The force said Cooper has links to Bolton and Blackpool.

In a video obtained by the BBC, a man thought to be Cooper can be seen running across a field next to a road and looking over his shoulder.

Cooper is described as 5ft 7ins, of medium build with short, cropped hair, and is thought to have been wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and black trainers.

Latest picture of Cooper

Lancashire Police have shared a new image of Cooper (below left) being escorted from police custody to the GEOAmey van on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We’re continuing to appeal for sightings of Jamie Cooper, who absconded from a prison van on Wednesday, as we have a new image to share with you.

“The last confirmed sighting of Cooper, 33, was in the early hours of Thursday morning in Blackpool. There have also been sightings in Preston and in Bolton on Wednesday afternoon.

“The image shown here is Cooper being escorted from police custody to the GEOAmey van.

“Cooper, from Blackpool, is 5ft 7in, medium build with short, cropped hair and was wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and black trainers when he left custody.

“As our search for Cooper continues, we want to reassure you that we are committed to finding Cooper and bringing him to justice.

“We have a dedicated team of both uniformed officers and detectives searching for Cooper and running an investigation. You may see them out and about as they continue to conduct these enquiries and if you have any concerns or information, please do approach them.

“If you see Cooper, do not approach him, but call 999 and let us know straight away.

“If you can assist our enquiries in any other way, please get in contact with us on 101 quoting log 0237 of 19th March.”