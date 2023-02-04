Mum-of-two Nicola Bulley was last seen nine days ago walking her dog next to the river in St Michael's on Wyre. She has not been seen or heard from since.
A major search for Ms Bulley continues today (Saturday, February 4), nine days after she disappeared on her usual morning dog walk.
The police helicopter has been circling over the village of St Michael’s on Wyre today while search teams continue to search the riverside.
Members of the public have also been using metal detectors to search for clues on the banks of the River Wyre, while other volunteers comb the nearby fields.
These are the search scenes in St Michael’s on Wyre today...
1. Day 9 - Search for Nicola continues...
Members of the public use metal detectors on the banks of the River Wyre at St Michael's on Wyre as the search for Nicola enters its 9th day. Picture date: Saturday February 4, 2023.
Photo: Danny Lawson
Flowers left next to a 'missing' sign close to where she was last spotted walking her dog on a footpath near the River Wyre. Picture date: Saturday February 4, 2023.
Photo: Danny Lawson
Police officers search the riverside in St Michael's on Wyre where Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen on the morning of Friday January 27. Picture date: Saturday February 4, 2023.
Photo: Danny Lawson
Police believe Nicola did not leave the riverside area. They believe she has fallen into the river and that there is no third-party or criminal involvement. Picture date: Saturday February 4, 2023
Photo: Danny Lawson