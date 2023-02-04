Police search teams near the bench where Nicola Bulley's phone was found at 9.35am. It was still connected to a work's conference call. Picture date: Saturday February 4, 2023.

Search continues for missing mum Nicola Bulley 9 days after her mysterious disappearance

Mum-of-two Nicola Bulley was last seen nine days ago walking her dog next to the river in St Michael's on Wyre. She has not been seen or heard from since.