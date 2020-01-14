Search continues for man seen entering sea in Blackpool

Lancashire Police are appealing for help in locating a potential witness following reports a man was seen entering the sea in Blackpool.



Police were called by a concerned member of the public who saw a man enter the sea close to the St Chad’s Road area of Blackpool at around 11:30pm on Saturday (January 11)

The Coastguard helicopter was involved with the search along with RNLI and Coastguard teams. (Credit: HM Coastguard Fleetwood)

Officers supported initial searches by coastguard and RNLI teams for the man, whose identity is unknown.

Police are now appealing to trace a man who was walking with a child in the St Chad’s area at around 11:30pm.

It is believed he had a conversation with the member of the public who made the report, with them talking about what they had seen.

Insp Pete Hannon, of Blackpool Police, said: “If you are this man and remember having a conversation with another man about the incident, please come forward.

"You could hold vital information that could help our investigation.

“The identity of the man reported to be seen in the sea remains unknown.

"We would ask that if you are concerned about a friend or family member who is missing that you please report this to us.

Lancashire Police are asking members of the public who were in the area and remember seeing anything, or have any information at all that could help, to contact them as soon as possible.

You can call 101 quoting log number 1556 of 11 January.