Search continues for Fleetwood man who is wanted in connection with an assault

A renewed appeal has been launched to find a Fleetwood man who is wanted by police in connection with an assault.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 12:39 BST

Nathan Wilson is wanted in relation to allegations of assault.

He is 6ft 1in tall, of slim build, and has numerous neck tattoos.

He has short, light brown hair and a small broken heart tattoo under his right eye.

Have you seen Nathan Wilson? Officers want to speak to him in relation to allegations of assault (Credit: Lancashire Police)Have you seen Nathan Wilson? Officers want to speak to him in relation to allegations of assault (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Have you seen Nathan Wilson? Officers want to speak to him in relation to allegations of assault (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Nathan has links to Fleetwood, Thornton-Cleveleys and Blackpool.

The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected]

