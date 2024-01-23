Search continues for Blackpool man wanted for assault, harassment and stalking
A renewed appeal has been launched to find a Lancashire man who is wanted for a number of offences.
Barry Nelson, who also goes by the name 'Scouse', is wanted for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, harassment and stalking.
The 53-year-old is also missing from home.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Our search for him continues and we are asking again for your help and any information which would find him."
Nelson is described as 5ft 10in tall, of medium build.
He has a number of tattoos on his hands and arms, including the names Baz and Barry on his arm.
He has links to Fleetwood and Blackpool.
Lancashire Police urged the public not to approach Nelson, but to call 999 for immediate sightings.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101.