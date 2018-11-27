Schoolgirl was abused by Blackpool man Callum Richards at a house party in Blackpool

A man engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl at a house party, a court has heard.

Callum Richards, 19, of St Anthony’s Place, Blackpool, had denied attacking the youngster but was found guilty of two counts of sexual activity with a child - one more serious than the other - following a trial before Preston Crown Court.



Prosecuting, Peter Horgan described how the offences against the schoolgirl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, happened at a house party in May this year in Blackpool.



Richards is understood to be a friend of one of the girl's relatives.



Judge Philip Parry imposed an 18 month jail sentence but agreed to suspend it for two years.



However, Richards must sign the Sex Offenders Register for the next 10 years.



He must also take part in a sexual offenders probation programme.