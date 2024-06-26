Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scammers are hacking into bank accounts with a dodgy QR code taped to car park machines.

More than a dozen people have reported being swindled by the fraudsters who are targeting car parks in Lytham and St Annes this week.

One woman lost £1,500 to the scammers ‘within minutes’ of using one of the fake QR codes to pay for her parking at St Annes Beach Car Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was done only yesterday because of this,” said Vanessa Heathcote.

“I paid for parking, or so I thought, at the St Anne’s Beach car park using this (QR code) as I had no cash.

“Then £1,500 has gone out of my bank! They said just five minutes after I ‘paid’ someone tried adding my card to their Google Pay.

“Hopefully I will get it back as police, Action Fraud and the company he’s ordered things from with my card have been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Apparently he’s used my card to buy car parts in Hinckley (Leicestershire). My son paid same way on same day and they tried his yesterday too.”

Fylde Council said it has removed the stickers after it was made aware of the scam, but more have since appeared at car parks in Dicconson Terrace, St Paul’s Avenue and Stanner Bank | Fylde Council

Fylde Council are aware of the scam and say efforts have been made to remove the fake stickers from a number of car parks in Lytham and St Annes.

But the stickers have since appeared at other car parks, including Dicconson Terrace, St Paul’s Avenue and Stanner Bank.

The Council warns that scammers could return with more stickers, and is advising car park users to pay by cash or the official MiPermit App.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Fylde Council said: “We've investigated and found stickers with a large QR code have been placed on some of our car park pay and display machines and tariff boards.

“If you see these QR codes please do not use them, they have been placed by scammers! If you have used them, please contact the police & your bank.”

An update added: “These stickers have been removed as far as we know. The safest way to use these machines is with cash or by downloading the MiPermit App.”

Brandon Prestwich is another victim of the scam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the scam QR codes found attached to the pay and display machine at Fairhaven Road Car Park in Lytham | Fylde Council

He said: “Me and my partner fell for this on Saturday afternoon. They then tried to take a £44 payment.

“Fortunately the bank refused the payment. All makes sense of who was trying to scam us. The name on the bank Statement was BITSA (a virtual prepaid VISA card).”

Another victim, who asked not to be named, said: “I got done by this on Monday. I got an alert from my bank last night about it. It’s all sorted but they tried to use it at Sainsburys for £104.”