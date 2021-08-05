‘Santa’ convicted of sex attacks avoids jail

Raymond Finn, 71, preyed on his adult victims while he was dressed as Father Christmas in December 2018, Northumbria Police said.

When the two women complained, Finn was immediately dismissed from the job and he was reported to police.

An investigation was launched and he went on trial in May, charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raymond Finn, 71, who has been sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court to four months in prison

Newcastle Crown Court was told Finn had “smacked the bum” of one victim and pushed his groin into her.

Police said he was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Outside court, Detective Constable Frank Cox, who led the investigation, said: “Finn is a predator who thought it was acceptable to sexually touch women without their consent.

“It is simply not acceptable and we will take action to put such offenders before the courts.

“At no point has Finn shown any remorse for what he has done.

“But with thanks to the victims for speaking out, he has been convicted of his actions.”

Finn, of Brentwood Avenue, Newbiggin by the Sea, Northumberland, was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will have to sign the Sex Offenders Register for a period of seven years.