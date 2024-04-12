Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former youth rugby coach has been spared 12 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

Lukasz Jacak Pajak, from Fleetwood, was charged with threatening behaviour and common assault against the boy at a local sports facility in July 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offences were committed while Pajak was a coach for Fleetwood Rugby Union Club's junior team. He has since been excluded from the club.

The incident was captured on video and circulated on social media, but Pajak denied the offences and initially pleaded not guilty.

The case went to trial at Manchester Magistrates’ Court where Mr Pajak pleaded guilty to both charges.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pajak was also ordered to pay compensation, as well as costs of £200, and told he must complete 20 ‘rehabilitation activity requirement days’.

The court also imposed a 24 month restraining order on Mr Pajak.