Fleetwood Rugby Union Club coach guilty of assaulting 13-year-old autistic boy
A former youth rugby coach has been spared 12 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a 13-year-old boy.
Lukasz Jacak Pajak, from Fleetwood, was charged with threatening behaviour and common assault against the boy at a local sports facility in July 2022.
The offences were committed while Pajak was a coach for Fleetwood Rugby Union Club's junior team. He has since been excluded from the club.
The incident was captured on video and circulated on social media, but Pajak denied the offences and initially pleaded not guilty.
The case went to trial at Manchester Magistrates’ Court where Mr Pajak pleaded guilty to both charges.
He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.
Mr Pajak was also ordered to pay compensation, as well as costs of £200, and told he must complete 20 ‘rehabilitation activity requirement days’.
The court also imposed a 24 month restraining order on Mr Pajak.
Fleetwood RUFC were approached for comment.