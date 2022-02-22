Upsetting images released as RSPCA launches probe after body of a dog is found dumped at Lancashire recycling centre

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Emma Dingley has launched an investigation after the body of a brindle and white Staffordshire bull terrier was found at Lancashire County Council’s Chorley Recycling Centre last Wednesday night (February 16).

Emma said: “I understand a member of the public made the upsetting discovery and contacted a local charity who took the dog’s body to a local vet. Staff contacted us as they were suspicious about how underweight the dog appeared to be, as well as the fact she was covered in puncture wounds and had been bandaged up.

“It appears as though the dog - who we believe to be around five - has been in some sort of fight and her owner has tried to treat her wounds themselves, including bandaging up her injured leg.

“What’s not clear is whether she has then died of those injuries, or whether her cause of death was something else. However, due to the fact that her body was covered in wounds and her poor condition. I believe her death is suspicious and am keen to establish what happened and where she has come from.

“There are suspicions that she may have been involved in a dog fight or used as a bait dog - and this is incredibly concerning.”

The dog’s body was found wrapped up in a black towel and a children’s superhero blanket. Vets also believe that the bitch had recently given birth to puppies as her teets were destended.

The dog was not microchipped and had no collar or ID tag on.

Emma added: “I fear that this poor dog has suffered unnecessarily before her death or has been kept in extremely poor conditions and I’m keen to find out what happened to her.