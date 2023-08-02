Robber pushes elderly woman over before stealing her bag in Blackpool
A robber pushed an elderly woman over before stealing her bag in South Shore, prompting police to launch an appeal for information.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:43 BST
The victim had her bag stolen after she was pushed over in Highfield Road at around 8.15pm on Sunday, July 30.
Officers on Wednesday (July 2) launched a public appeal for information to help catch the offender.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you have any information, dashcam or CCTV footage, please contact 101 quoting log 1353 of July 30.”