Robber gets away with cash after threatening staff at Fleetwood amusements

The terrified women were threatened by the man who stormed into Sovereign Gaming in Lord Street demanding cash shortly after 8pm on Friday (October 8).

No one was injured in the raid, but the pair were left shaken by their encounter with the robber.

Police say the man made off with a "quantity of cash" and has not yet been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two staff members were threatened by a man who stormed into Sovereign Gaming in Lord Street, Fleetwood demanding cash shortly after 8pm on Friday (October 8). Pic: Google

Lord Street was closed for around an hour whilst officers flooded the area to search for the suspect without success.

A description of the man has not been provided by Lancashire Police, but the force said "enquiries are ongoing".

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 8.10pm on Friday (October 8) to a report of a robbery in Fleetwood.

"It was reported a man had entered Sovereign Gaming in Lord Street and threatened staff before taking a quantity of cash.

"No one was injured in the incident with the man making off from the scene.

"An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1465 of October 8.

Paula Gowen, who works at Sovereign Gaming, said her two staff members were left 'traumatised' after being threatened by the man.

She said: "Can I just say thank you to everyone that has sent good wishes to my staff after what happened on Friday night at Sovereign Gaming, it means a lot. But someone must know who did it.