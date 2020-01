Have your say

A robber armed with a knife made off with cash from a One Stop store in Fleetwood.

The man had taken off with money from the till at the Lindel Road shop at around 6pm on Saturday.

Police inspector Broughton said: “He had looked to try and rob the shop.

“He’s gone away with some money from the till and made off on foot.

“More enquiries are being done.”

One Stop has been contacted for comment.