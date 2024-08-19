Road rage victim left needing surgery after vicious attack in Amounderness Way
Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after the assault at around 2pm on Monday, August 5.
The force said the incident was reported 10 days later on Thursday, August 15 and it has now issued an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.
What happened?
A police spokesperson said: “The victim was driving a black Ford Focus and had reason to pull over, at this point he was overtaken by a silver Volkswagen Tiguan.
“The driver of the Volkswagen Tiguan is reported to have approached the driver of the Ford Focus. There has reportedly been an altercation which became physical, leaving the victim with serious facial injuries requiring surgery.
“The assault happened on Monday, August 5 at around 2pm and was reported to us at a later date.
“There was a build up of traffic at the time. If you witnessed this incident, have any dashcam/CCTV/doorbell footage at the time of the incident, or have any information which could help us in our investigation please contact 101, quoting log 0409 of 15th August 2024.”