Road rage victim left needing surgery after vicious attack in Amounderness Way

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 19th Aug 2024, 10:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A road rage victim was left needing surgery after being attacked on Amounderness Way in Thornton.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after the assault at around 2pm on Monday, August 5.

The force said the incident was reported 10 days later on Thursday, August 15 and it has now issued an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keep updated with the latest Blackpool headlines with our free newsletter email.

The incident happened on Amounderness Way, Thornton on Monday, August 5 at around 2pmThe incident happened on Amounderness Way, Thornton on Monday, August 5 at around 2pm
The incident happened on Amounderness Way, Thornton on Monday, August 5 at around 2pm | Gazette

What happened?

A police spokesperson said: “The victim was driving a black Ford Focus and had reason to pull over, at this point he was overtaken by a silver Volkswagen Tiguan.

“The driver of the Volkswagen Tiguan is reported to have approached the driver of the Ford Focus. There has reportedly been an altercation which became physical, leaving the victim with serious facial injuries requiring surgery.

“The assault happened on Monday, August 5 at around 2pm and was reported to us at a later date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There was a build up of traffic at the time. If you witnessed this incident, have any dashcam/CCTV/doorbell footage at the time of the incident, or have any information which could help us in our investigation please contact 101, quoting log 0409 of 15th August 2024.”

Related topics:CleveleysThorntonVolkswagenFord