Police have closed a road in Blackpool while officers respond to an incident off Whitegate Drive this afternoon.

Officers are working at the scene of a crash in St Ives Avenue between Whitegate Drive and Park Road.

Pictures from the scene show a crowd of people in the street and an officer knelt beside a man lying on the pavement just a few yards from the wreck.

The scene of the crash in St Ives Avenue, near the junction with Park Road, in Blackpool on Saturday afternoon

It’s not clear what exactly has happened at this stage, but images shared with the Gazette show a car has suffered extensive damage to its front side after smashing into another which appeared to be parked on the street.