Blackpool crash sees Lancashire Police close St Ives Road between Whitegate Drive and Park Road
Police have closed a road in Blackpool while officers respond to an incident off Whitegate Drive this afternoon.
Officers are working at the scene of a crash in St Ives Avenue between Whitegate Drive and Park Road.
Pictures from the scene show a crowd of people in the street and an officer knelt beside a man lying on the pavement just a few yards from the wreck.
It’s not clear what exactly has happened at this stage, but images shared with the Gazette show a car has suffered extensive damage to its front side after smashing into another which appeared to be parked on the street.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.