Road ban for driver nearly three times drink drive limit

Jack Williams’ vehicle had blown a tyre at the seafront roundabout on Victoria Road West, Cleveleys. in the earlyhours of the morning .
Blackpool Magistrates heard that officers found a beer can in the driver's footwell when they searched the car.
Twenty six-year-old Williams, of Turnberry Avenue, Thornton, admitted drink driving, when he appeared before magistrates in Blackpool.
He was just under being three times over the legal limit when he provided a specimen of breath to police.
His lawyer Trevor Colebourne said: “He had been drinking earlier in the day and thought he slept it off when he he got a call from a girl asking for a lift. He had another pint when he picked her up."
Williams was banned from driving for 25 months. He must do ten rehabilitation days and 80 hours unpaid work.