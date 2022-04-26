Road ban for driver nearly three times drink drive limit

Jack Williams’ vehicle had blown a tyre at the seafront roundabout on Victoria Road West, Cleveleys. in the earlyhours of the morning .

Blackpool Magistrates heard that officers found a beer can in the driver's footwell when they searched the car.

Twenty six-year-old Williams, of Turnberry Avenue, Thornton, admitted drink driving, when he appeared before magistrates in Blackpool.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He was just under being three times over the legal limit when he provided a specimen of breath to police.

His lawyer Trevor Colebourne said: “He had been drinking earlier in the day and thought he slept it off when he he got a call from a girl asking for a lift. He had another pint when he picked her up."