Ribbleton man wanted after failing to appear in court on drugs charges

A Ribbleton man with connections across Lancashire is being sought by police.

Ashley Walmsley failed to appear at court earlier this month after being charged with possession with intent to supply drugs and dangerous driving.

The 27-year-old is described as white, 6ft tall, of large build, with short dark brown hair and a beard.

His last know address was Westfield Drive in Ribbleton.

Ashley Walmsley is wanted for failing appear at court earlier this month (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He has links to Bamber Bridge, Leyland, Chorley, Blackpool and East Lancashire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Have you seen Ashley Walmsley?

“If you see him or know where he is please do not approach him but contact us on 01772 209940 or 101.”