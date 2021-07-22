Resort coroner to write to Government about lightning risks after Jordan Banks death

The inquest for Jordan Banks, nine, was held at Blackpool Town Hall yesterday (Wednesday July 21).

Coroner Alan Wilson recorded a narrative conclusion, and said Jordan had died as a result of cardiac arrest following one lightning strike.

Jordan, of Newhouse Road, was a Stanley Primary School pupil, avid Liverpool FC fan and player for Clifton Rangers JFC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool's coroner is writing to the Government about lightning risks after Jordan Banks (pictured) died when he was struck by lightning while at a football coaching session.

He died on May 11 just minutes before the end of a one-to-one football coaching session when he was struck by lightning.

Mr Wilson told the court he was planning to write to the Government's department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in a bid to encourage the circulation of lightning risk reminders, which he hoped would prevent the tragedy from happening again.

He said: “I will be writing to the Minister for sport within the Culture department to bring this matter to his attention.

"If a reminder can avoid this happening again, then that would be a positive and avoid another family having to go through this again.”

Mr Wilson told the court yesterday there appeared to be "no obvious reason" why Jordan was hit by lightning, and that it was an "extremely rare occurrence."

A report from the national forecaster, the Met Office, was read in court and suggested that, although thunder and lightning was reported between 3-6pm on the day of Jordan's death, the conditions were not thought to be bad enough to warrant a severe weather warning.