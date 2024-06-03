Residents urged to report suspicious activity as elderly people targeted by rogue traders in Lytham
Residents were urged to report suspicious activity after elderly people were targeted by rip-off rogue traders in Lytham.
Officers have received reports of rogue tradesmen cold calling in the area of Southwood Close.
The men have been targeting elderly residents and offering power washing and other services at a “highly inflated price”.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Never agree to have work done by any person who calls uninvited.
“Always use tradesmen from a reputable source, preferably after receiving a personal recommendation.
“Look out for elderly relatives and neighbours, who may be at risk of these unscrupulous individuals.”
Police were monitoring the area and the public were asked to report anything suspicious by calling 101.
You can also email the local Neighbourhood Team directly with any further information at [email protected].