Residents urged to report suspicious activity as elderly people targeted by rogue traders in Lytham

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police urged residents to "look out for elderly relatives and neighbours”.

Residents were urged to report suspicious activity after elderly people were targeted by rip-off rogue traders in Lytham.

Officers have received reports of rogue tradesmen cold calling in the area of Southwood Close.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Elderly people were targeted by rip-off rogue traders in LythamElderly people were targeted by rip-off rogue traders in Lytham
Elderly people were targeted by rip-off rogue traders in Lytham

The men have been targeting elderly residents and offering power washing and other services at a “highly inflated price”.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Never agree to have work done by any person who calls uninvited.

“Always use tradesmen from a reputable source, preferably after receiving a personal recommendation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Look out for elderly relatives and neighbours, who may be at risk of these unscrupulous individuals.”

Police were monitoring the area and the public were asked to report anything suspicious by calling 101.

You can also email the local Neighbourhood Team directly with any further information at [email protected].

Related topics:PeopleResidentsLythamWorkLancashire PolicePoliceNeighboursLancashire