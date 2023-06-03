Reports of a fight involving balaclava clad men carrying weapons in Blackpool spark police order

Posting on Facebook at 18:06pm, a spokersperson for Blackpool Police wrote: “At 1.45pm today we received reports of an affray involving men wearing balaclavas and carrying weapons in Caunce Street, Blackpool.

“We take these reports very seriously and in order to investigate this incident effectively and keep you safe, a search authority under Section 60 and Section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, has been put in place. It will remain in place until 3.15am tomorrow.

“These powers allow our officers to stop and search any person inside the designated area shown on the map (the junction of Talbot Road and Devonshire Road down to the Junction of Talbot Road and Cookson Street, the junction of Cookson Street and Church Street, the junction of Church Street and Devonshire Road and back up to the Junction of Devonshire Road and Talbot Road) and the authority to remove any face coverings.

“You will see an increased number of officers in the area. Please don’t be concerned. They are there for reassurance and to ensure reports are investigated thoroughly.

“Anyone with information about the incident on Caunce Street is asked to call 101, quoting log 792 of June 3, 2023.”

To find out more about Section 60 powers, look on the police website here.