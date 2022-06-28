Removal man admits drug driving - but contests how cocaine got into his system

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Mark Sinclair, of Derwent Road, St Annes, admitted drug driving on Park Road in Blackpool on April 2 this year.

Police pulled over his van and drug tested the 46-year-old after noticing reddening around his eyes.

Blackpool Magistrates Court heard Sinclair admitted taking cannabis due to suffering from arthritic back pain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His defence lawyer Steven Duffy told magistrates that the derivative of cocaine that was found in his system may have come from the codeine he takes.

He said: "He admits taking cannabis because he suffers from arthritic back pain.

“However, he denies ever using cocaine the derivative of which was found.

“However that may have come from the codeine he also takes.”

Sinclair appeared in court on Tuesday, June 28 and was banned from driving for 23 months.