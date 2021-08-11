Reckless pranksters endanger St Annes wildlife by pouring washing up liquid into Promenade Gardens waterfall

The lake at the Promenade Gardens in St Annes had to be drained and refilled with fresh water after reckless pranksters poured washing up liquid into the waterfall

The lake was deliberately polluted on Monday (August 9) when washing up liquid was poured into the waterfall causing it to bubble and foam.

Similar incidents have been reported in other towns and cities in the UK recently, including Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester.

It is believed to be a "prank" which has circulated on social media, but the damage to the lake and local wildlife is very real, say Lancashire's wildlife experts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde Council said its gardeners have had to 'flush-out' the lake and refill it with fresh water to try and prevent the liquid's chemicals from harming wildlife.

And the Council say it is not the first time the waterfall and lake in the Promenade Gardens has been targeted.

A spokesman for Fylde Council said: "We’re aware someone has put washing up liquid into the Promenade Gardens lake. This has happened before and we don’t know who is doing it.

"The gardeners have flushed out the lake system this morning by safely dropping water levels and refilled with fresh water.

"We will do it again if need be. We have not observed any issues with fish or water birds, but will closely monitor the situation."

The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire said it was shocked to learn that "selfish pranksters" are recklessly endangering local wildlife.

Alan Wright, from the The Wildlife Trust said: "I presume whoever did this didn't read the label on most washing up liquids that says "Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects"?

"Putting washing up liquid into any water course is adding chemicals to the water table. It would have an immediate effect on fish, probably causing irritation and would probably harm the invertebrates that the fish and birds eat, making them pretty nasty tasting too, I would think.

"It would also put harmful chemicals into the digestive systems of those predators.

"So, for a time, it will affect the circle of life around the Promenade Gardens, and it might be a while before it goes back to normal.

"It's a bit like the selfish people who set fire to our moors.

"We have spent millions of pounds in the UK improving our lakes, rivers and streams after decades of horrible chemicals were dumped into them by industry.

"It is all down to people not thinking or not caring about the damage they are doing to our wildlife and the environment.

"It's quite sad that, at a time when the environment is so high on the agenda, "pranksters" are ignoring this message and doing their own damage to our amazing wildlife."

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.