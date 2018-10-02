Readers react with fury as police appeal for witnesses to vicious and prolonged attack on homeless man

Readers took to social media to react with fury as police made details of an attack on a homeless man public in a witness appeal this morning.

“I cycle past this guy every morning and evening,” The Card Centre wrote on The Gazette’s Facebook page of victim Igor Gieci, 55. “Always gives me a cheery wave from his tent. I wondered why he wasn’t there.”

Jayde Cunliffe added: “Wow how old was the kids as makes you wonder what they was doing out at 2am alone anyway. Hope the man’s OK tho and makes a fast recovery. I’m sure the kids [would have] been picked up on CCTV around the area and can be found and dealt with accordingly by police.”

And Marion Arkison wrote: “I hope these youngsters are caught and punished. They are cowards to attack a vulnerable man. I hope the man is ok after this ordeal.

“There is no respect or any common sense with most of the younger generation. Makes me so angry.”

Kelly-Emma Yare said: “This poor fella is lovely. He is always there and always friendly. How can people be so cruel and vindictive? I hope they are found and punished.”

