Rapists, paedophiles, conmen and burglars were among the criminals in Lancashire who were jailed in July.
Scroll though our full list below:
1. Declan Carroll jailed for role in gang attack at railway station
A gang of thugs dressed in all black carried out a vicious attack on two passengers waiting for a train at Preston Railway Station, a court heard. One of the travellers narrowly escaped being stabbed after running into the station and onto a footbridge across the tracks. The other stood his ground at the main entrance and tried to fight off his assailants, Judge Ian Unsworth was told. Jailing 26-year-old Declan Carroll for his part in the brawl, Judge Unsworth hit out at a delay of more than three-and-a-half years in bringing the case to court. | Lancashire Police
2. Dylan Hayes
Dylan Hayes was jailed for three years after £50k worth of heroin was seized from a car on the M6 near Carnforth.
Officers stopped a vehicle on the hard shoulder of the M6 near Junction 35 on the evening of January 10. Hayes exited the vehicle from the front passenger seat before jumping over the crash barrier. As he fled, Hayes was spotted retrieving a blue carrier bag that had fallen on the floor as he jumped. The bag, which was recovered after he was detained, contained two blocks of brown powder which later tested positive as heroin. | Cumbria Police
3. Cameron Breslin
Cameron Breslin was jailed for more than seven years for his role in an aggravated burglary in Skelmersdale. A couple in their 60s were watching television at their home in the Pennylands area at around midnight on February 8 when the incident occurred. Three men smashed the patio window and entered the house, two of them holding crowbars and the other a baseball bat. Two of the men began ransacking the property and stole a safe which contained a quantity of cash, sentimental keepsakes and paperwork. | Lancashire Police
4. Nazim Asmal
Nazim Asmal Was - an “extremely dangerous” rapist - pretended to be a taxi driver in order to trick women into his car. He was jailed for 17 years for raping three women between 2021 and 2023 in Preston and Darwen. He was also issued with an indefinite sexual harm prevention order. | Lancashire Police
5. Brian Peter Yates
Brian Peter Yates, 38, from Darwen, was jailed after making indecent photographs of an infant he was babysitting while the child’s mother was at work. He was charged with producing and distributing category A, B and C images while caring for the child. He returned to Preston Crown Court on July 10 where he was sentenced to two years in prison for the category B images. He was also sentenced to eight months for category A images and two months for category C images, with those jail terms to be served concurrently (at the same time) as his two year sentence. It means he will likely serve a maximum of 12 months in prison. | National World
6. Kane Hargreaves
Kane Hargreaves exposed himself to a 21-year-old woman sitting a few seats away on the 2.44pm Preston to Bradford interchange train on April 10. The woman moved away and told rail staff before reporting it to British Transport Police.
A second incident occurred when Hargreaves exposed himself to a 17-year-old girl onboard the 1.44pm Preston to Accrington train on April 22. Hargreaves, of Elizabeth Street, Burnley was found guilty of two counts of exposure at Preston Crown Court on June 28. He was sentenced to nine months in prison. | British Transport Police