5 . Brian Peter Yates

Brian Peter Yates, 38, from Darwen, was jailed after making indecent photographs of an infant he was babysitting while the child’s mother was at work. He was charged with producing and distributing category A, B and C images while caring for the child. He returned to Preston Crown Court on July 10 where he was sentenced to two years in prison for the category B images. He was also sentenced to eight months for category A images and two months for category C images, with those jail terms to be served concurrently (at the same time) as his two year sentence. It means he will likely serve a maximum of 12 months in prison. | National World