Peter Race has has been moved by the local authority to a property at the other end of Millfield Road, Blackpool to defuse the situation the town's magistrates court heard .

This had been successful and the row between Race, 54, and his former next door neighbour had been defused .

"The dust has settled and it must stay that way," District Judge Jane Goodwin told Race .

Race admitted racially aggravated behaviour and admitted calling the victim a "Scottish bastard."

Race was made the subject of a restraining order for nine months forbidding from approaching the man

He must also obey an curfew order from 8pm and 7am.

The court heard that Race was having help for an alcohol problem and had developed a hatred for his victim's Scots background .