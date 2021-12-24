Queue-jumper punched woman and broke her jaw after she challenged him

Police have released this picture of the man they want to trace

The incident happened at around 1am on Sunday, October 3rd at the taxi area on Ball Street. One of the women suffered a dislocated jaw as a result of the attack.

Police have only now appealed for help in identifying the man.

PC Craig Brown from Fleetwood Police said: “To think that a group of women complaining about two people jumping a queue ended up being assaulted is shocking.

“We have been on with a number of enquiries to trace this man but unfortunately haven’t been able to. We are determined to find out who he is and so I am asking anyone who may recognise him to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information can email [email protected], or call 101 quoting incident reference 531 of October 3.