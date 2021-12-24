Queue-jumper punched woman and broke her jaw after she challenged him
A man punched one woman and pushed another after they confronted him when he tried to skip the queue with another woman at a Poulton taxi rank.
The incident happened at around 1am on Sunday, October 3rd at the taxi area on Ball Street. One of the women suffered a dislocated jaw as a result of the attack.
Police have only now appealed for help in identifying the man.
PC Craig Brown from Fleetwood Police said: “To think that a group of women complaining about two people jumping a queue ended up being assaulted is shocking.
“We have been on with a number of enquiries to trace this man but unfortunately haven’t been able to. We are determined to find out who he is and so I am asking anyone who may recognise him to make contact with us.”
Anyone with information can email [email protected], or call 101 quoting incident reference 531 of October 3.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here.