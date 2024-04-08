Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men were arrested after police chased a speeding quad bike through Thornton, Blackpool and Poulton last night.

The police helicopter joined the search for the pair, with the pursuit beginning at the BP petrol station in Fleetwood Road North.

The speeding quad was chased as it headed towards Blackpool - weaving in and out of traffic as the police chopper gave chase using its night vision camera.

The chopper shone its spotlight on streets and fields as the chase continued into the early hours before the quad bike was brought to a stop near Baines School in High Cross Road, Poulton.

Lancashire Police said two suspects, aged 22 and 18, were arrested and taken into custody for interview.