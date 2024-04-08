Blackpool quad bikers arrested after Lancashire Police chase in Bispham

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 8th Apr 2024, 09:01 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 11:20 BST
Two men were arrested after police chased a speeding quad bike through Thornton, Blackpool and Poulton last night.

The police helicopter joined the search for the pair, with the pursuit beginning at the BP petrol station in Fleetwood Road North.

The speeding quad was chased as it headed towards Blackpool - weaving in and out of traffic as the police chopper gave chase using its night vision camera.

The police helicopter used its night vision camera to track the quad bike rider as he tried to escape from officers

The chopper shone its spotlight on streets and fields as the chase continued into the early hours before the quad bike was brought to a stop near Baines School in High Cross Road, Poulton.

Lancashire Police said two suspects, aged 22 and 18, were arrested and taken into custody for interview.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old man are in custody on suspicion of dangerous driving, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.”

