Quad bikers are branded selfish by Blackpool Police after trashing Jepson Way rugby pitch
A rugby pitch in Blackpool has been trashed by 'selfish' people riding illegal motorcross and quad bikes.
The rugby pitch on Jepson Way playing field has been wrecked by riders doing 'donuts' in the turf at the South Shore location.
Blackpool Police said, on a Neighbourhood Alert: "[We] have to regularly attend this location to disrupt this anti-social behaviour. Please feel FREE to share this post in an attempt to reach the correct target audience."