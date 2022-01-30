Quad bike stolen in Freckleton
A gang of youths were reported for 'acting suspiciously with a quad bike' in Freckleton last night.
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 2:50 pm
Police were called to the area at 6.20pm - but by the time they arrived, the group had gone.
They have now appealed to the public for help tracking down the vehicle, which turned out to be stolen.
PCSO Anna Morris said: "Police were called to reports of a group of youths acting suspiciously with a quad bike in the Freckleton area. We attended but unfortunately they had left prior to our arrival. It has now transpired that this bike was stolen."
Anyone who caught th quad bike on CCTV, or is able to provide police with information, is asked to email [email protected]