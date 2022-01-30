Quad bike stolen in Freckleton

Police were called to the area at 6.20pm - but by the time they arrived, the group had gone.

They have now appealed to the public for help tracking down the vehicle, which turned out to be stolen.

PCSO Anna Morris said: "Police were called to reports of a group of youths acting suspiciously with a quad bike in the Freckleton area. We attended but unfortunately they had left prior to our arrival. It has now transpired that this bike was stolen."

Police have appealed for help after the theft