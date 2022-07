The victim was riding his quad bike on the playing fields near Common Edge Road at around 4.30pm on June 29.

The teens, who were aged between 16 and 18, threatened the victim before taking the quad bike.

One the suspects was riding a red and white pit bike.

On Wednesday (July 6), police released a picture of the quad bike and asked anyone with information to call 101 or email [email protected]

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.