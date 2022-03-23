Public warned not to approach Morecambe man wanted in connection with sex offences and fraud
Residents were warned not to approach a 60-year-old man wanted in relation to sexual offences and fraud investigations.
Paul Higginson, from Morecambe, is wanted by police in relation to sexual offences and fraud investigations.
The 60-year-old is described as 6ft tall, with long grey hair, a grey beard, yellowing teeth with gaps and tattoos on his arms.
One is of a cartoon parrot and the other is of a bare-chested woman with bird features.
Higginson wears Reactolite glasses and has been known to dye his hair black.
Higginson – who also uses the names Paul Brown, Roy Brown and Paul Roy Brown – has links to Blackpool, Preston and the West Midlands.
Anyone with information was asked not to approach him but to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting number log 881 of March 23.
For immediate sightings call 999.
Alternatively, independent charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.