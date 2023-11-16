The public have been urged not to approach a man who is wanted for affray and criminal damage in Blackpool.

Scott Fleetwood is wanted in Blackpool for affray, criminal damage and for breaching the conditions of his electronic tag.

The 36-year-old is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, unshaven with short light-coloured hair.

Fleetwood has a distinctive rose tattoo on his hand and an eyeball tattoo on his shoulder and arm.

He has links to Blackpool, Poulton, Thornton and Fleetwood.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We ask you not to approach him but to call 999 and report any immediate sightings.