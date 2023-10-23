News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Public urged not to approach man wanted for drug offences who has links to Blackpool

The public have been urged to approach a wanted man who has links to Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:23 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 13:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Robert Rimmer is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation into drugs related offences in East Yorkshire.

The 37-year-old is originally from the Ashton-Under-Lyne but has links to Blackpool, Hull, Cheshire and Liverpool

He is also thought to have links to the Middle East.

The public have been urged to approach Robert Rimmer who is wanted for drug offences (Credit: Humberside Police)The public have been urged to approach Robert Rimmer who is wanted for drug offences (Credit: Humberside Police)
The public have been urged to approach Robert Rimmer who is wanted for drug offences (Credit: Humberside Police)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: “Detectives are renewing their appeal to locate wanted man 37-year-old Robert Rimmer, can you help?

“If you see him, or know where he is, please do not approach him but instead call us immediately on our non-emergency 101 line quoting investigation reference 20900368291.

“If you would prefer to report information anonymously you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”