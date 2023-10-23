Public urged not to approach man wanted for drug offences who has links to Blackpool
The public have been urged to approach a wanted man who has links to Blackpool.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Robert Rimmer is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation into drugs related offences in East Yorkshire.
The 37-year-old is originally from the Ashton-Under-Lyne but has links to Blackpool, Hull, Cheshire and Liverpool
He is also thought to have links to the Middle East.
A spokesman for Humberside Police said: “Detectives are renewing their appeal to locate wanted man 37-year-old Robert Rimmer, can you help?
“If you see him, or know where he is, please do not approach him but instead call us immediately on our non-emergency 101 line quoting investigation reference 20900368291.
“If you would prefer to report information anonymously you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”