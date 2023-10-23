The public have been urged to approach a wanted man who has links to Blackpool.

Robert Rimmer is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation into drugs related offences in East Yorkshire.

The 37-year-old is originally from the Ashton-Under-Lyne but has links to Blackpool, Hull, Cheshire and Liverpool

He is also thought to have links to the Middle East.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: “Detectives are renewing their appeal to locate wanted man 37-year-old Robert Rimmer, can you help?

“If you see him, or know where he is, please do not approach him but instead call us immediately on our non-emergency 101 line quoting investigation reference 20900368291.