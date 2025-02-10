£7000 worth of jewellery, vintage alcohol & accessories stolen from Blackpool home

Blackpool Police have issued an appeal after thousands of pounds worth of jewellery was stolen from a Blackpool home last month.

Blackpool Police are appealing for help after thousands of pounds worth of items were stolen form a home last month. | Petra - stock.adobe.com

At 8:43am on Monday, January 27, Blackpool Police were called to reports of a burglary on Thirlmere Road in Blackpool.

The burglary is believed to have happened between Saturday January, 18 and Monday, January 27 whilst the property was unoccupied.

In total around £6,000 - £7,000 worth of gold jewellery, watches, multiple bottles of vintage whiskey/cognac, and accessories including a designer bag were stolen.

Posting on Facebook today, Blackpool Police said that whilst they have been making enquiries since it was reported, they are now appealing for the public’s help.

Laura Cruise of the Lancashire Constabulary Burglary team said: “An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing following this high value burglary of many sentimental items. If you can help us in any way, even if you think it might be insignificant, please do not hesitate to get in touch and help us return these items to their owners, who were away from the property at the time of the burglary.”

If you witnessed this incident, have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, or have any information at all that could help the police, call 101 quoting log 221 of 27th January 2025.