£5,000 in cash and jewellery stolen during spate of burglaries in Blackpool, Poulton, Knott End and Preesall
Police on Tuesday (October 17) released CCTV images of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with four residential burglaries,
The incidents are believed to have been carried out between 8am and 2pm on September 14:
- Cash was stolen during a burglary at a residential address on on Mains Lane in Poulton-le-Fylde
- A pillow case and a safe containing £2,100 were stolen from an address in Knott End
- Jewellery was taken from a home in Preesall
- £4,000 cash in and jewellery was stolen from an address in the Marton area of Blackpool
Detectives said enquiries have been ongoing and they believe the offender or offenders may have travelled to Lancashire from the West Midlands area.
PC Kate Heaton, of Blackpool’s Targeted Crime Team, said: “Four houses were targeted in a very short space of time and we are treating the incidents as linked.
“It goes without saying, but it is simply unacceptable to burgle somebody’s home – to invade their space in this way – and leave them feeling vulnerable and frightened in what should be the place they feel safest.
“We are taking these incidents very seriously and are asking anybody who has information about them to get in touch.
“We would also like to speak to the man in the attached image and are asking anybody who recognises him to get in touch.”