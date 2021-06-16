£1m cannabis farm found in former Blackpool club made famous by a Robbie Williams music video

Resort officers, with help from Lancashire Fire and Rescue, made the discovery at the former Central Club in Kent Road, just off Central Drive, on Friday (June 11) at around 1pm.

Police said they were responding to concerns about possible structural issues.

Following a search of the club detectives found 1,500 cannabis plants, along with a large amount of electrical equipment, across the building's three floors.

The former Central Club was being used as a cannabis farm

The venue, which has been closed for a number of years, was popular on the resort’s club circuit and it achieved nationwide fame when chart-topper Robbie filmed the video for his Advertising Space single there in 2005.

During the search at the club a man was found by police and was subsequently arrested.

A police spokesman said that the force, along with assistance from Blackpool Council, have cleared the site and the plants and equipment will be destroyed.

Insp Cara Leadbetter, of Blackpool Police, said: “The activities of drug dealers can have a dramatic effect on our communities. It can ruin lives, fuel other crime, such as burglary and robbery, and can instil fear in our neighbourhoods and we are determined to tackle that.

Robbie Williams used the club for a music video in 2005 - PA Photo/Chrysalis

“It’s also really key that as part of this work, communities feel stronger and more empowered to do what they can to prevent serious organised crime from becoming the community norm.

“Local people are a vital source of intelligence and they need to help us to keep them safe by telling us what they know and turning rumour into hard evidence.

“We need the public to continue to work with us to help us tackle drug crime by informing us of any suspicious activity.”

A 25-year-old man from Ashford, London, was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The former Central Club had been put up for sale in 2019 with a guide price of £300,000. It was being advertised as a development opportunity at the time.

A deliberate fire was also started at the old working men’s club in 2018.