Officers recovered £5,300 in cash after seizing his vehicle.

A man who stole large of quantities of cash during commercial burglaries on the Fylde coast has been jailed.

Martin Brown was found guilty at Preston Crown Court for numerous commercial burglaries and sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Martin Brown was sentenced to three years and four months in prison after being found guilty of numerous commercial burglaries (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The offences occurred in Cleveleys, Blackpool and Kirkham.

The 60-year-old would would force entry to businesses and steal large quantities of cash from within.

Brown - who is a travelling criminal from the North East of England - was “swiftly located and arrested” after officers identified him.

His vehicle was seized and £5,300 in cash was recovered under the proceeds of crime act.

