Officers were informed by staff at a local store that they were being targeted by an individual, sometimes visiting up to three times a day.

A man was subsequently arrested after he was spotted shoplifting food items and running out of the store.

The man had 12 outstanding offences against him, all from the same store. He was charged and remanded for all 12 offences.

Kenneth McEwan has been jailed for 18 weeks for shoplifting offences (Credit: Kenneth McEwan)

Kenneth McEwan, 43, has since been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison.

Chief Insp John Jennings-Wharton said: "This is a great result which I am confident will put this local store at ease.

"Shoplifting can not only impact business bottom lines but can also pose a threat to shop staff.

"We will continue to work with local businesses to stamp out shoplifting in our communities."

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Police's response to shoplifting across the county.