'Prolific' Blackpool shoplifter who targeted same local store multiple times jailed
Officers were informed by staff at a local store that they were being targeted by an individual, sometimes visiting up to three times a day.
A man was subsequently arrested after he was spotted shoplifting food items and running out of the store.
The man had 12 outstanding offences against him, all from the same store. He was charged and remanded for all 12 offences.
Chief Insp John Jennings-Wharton said: "This is a great result which I am confident will put this local store at ease.
"Shoplifting can not only impact business bottom lines but can also pose a threat to shop staff.
"We will continue to work with local businesses to stamp out shoplifting in our communities."
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Police's response to shoplifting across the county.
The operation will see dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.