Professional dancer caught drink-driving in Blackpool town centre
A professional dancer was caught drink-driving in Blackpool town centre.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:53 am
Updated
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:54 am
Francesca Fleming, 26, of Greenfinch Court, Blackpool, pleaded guilty at Blackpool Magistrates' Court this morning.
She was banned from driving and fined £200.
