Olivia Hodgson, 26, of Hawthorn Avenue, Preston, was sentenced to eight months for misconduct in a public office.

The 26-year-old had been working at HMP Garth in Lancashire since 2017 and started a relationship with Lavarne Forde-Morgan in early 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He used mobile phones she had smuggled into prison to communicate with him.

A former prison officer has been jailed after having a relationship with an inmate at HMP Garth near Leyland

In January 2021, Forde-Morgan was transferred to another prison, where he was subjected to a cell search following intelligence received to the prison.

A mobile phone was recovered that showed he had been in touch with another mobile number, later found to belong to Hodgson.

On July 30, 2021, Hodgson was arrested at HMP Garth and her home address was searched.

Olivia Hodgson, 26, of Hawthorn Avenue, Preston, was sentenced to eight months for misconduct in a public office

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers seized another mobile phone which contained images of the pair, as well as a birthday card addressed to Hodgson which had Forde-Morgan's fingerprints on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forde-Morgan, who is serving a sentence for murder and possessing a shotgun and firearm with intent to endanger life, admitted to possessing prohibited mobile phones and was jailed for an additional 18 months.

DC Becky Pearson from the North-West Regional Organised Crime Unit’s Prison Anti-Corruption Unit, said: “Olivia abused her position as a prison officer by choosing to have an inappropriate relationship with an inmate and she will now have to face the consequences of her actions.

“She acted in a calculated manner using a variety of numbers, phones and chat applications to try and evade detection. In doing so, she was able to continue the relationship with Forde-Morgan despite him moving to another prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Olivia knew right from wrong and had received adequate corruption training where she would have gained a good understanding of the criminal outcomes should a relationship be entered into with a prisoner.”

She added: “We will continue to take robust action and investigate any offences which we suspect are taking place in our prisons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to reassure the honest, dedicated, and hardworking prison staff that we will continue to act against any member of staff who chooses to engage in corrupt activity.