Preston teenager arrested after weapons were found in a rucksack in Blackpool

Yesterday, Lancashire Police officers were out on foot patrol on Kent Road in Blackpool and were made aware of a male who had left a rucksack on a nearby road.

After locating the rucksack on Bethesda Road, officers discovered three machetes, an axe, and a lock knife inside.

A 17-year-old from Preston has been arrested after numerous weapons were found in a rucksack in Blackpool.

Officers soon located the male and, when searched, he was found to be in possession of a lock knife.