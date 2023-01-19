News you can trust since 1873
Preston teenager, 16, wanted for breaching court bail conditions arrested

A teenager from Preston who was wanted by Lancashire Police for breaching his court bail conditions has been found.

By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 2:52pm

The 16-year-old was also missing, having left an address in Oswaldtwistle where he had been bailed to.

Police on Thursday (January 19) launched a public appeal to find him and urged anyone with information to come forward.

A few hours later, officers confirmed the teenager was arrested in the Savick area of Preston.

A wanted teenager from Preston has been arrested
He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who helped with and shared our appeal.”

