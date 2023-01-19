Preston teenager, 16, wanted for breaching court bail conditions arrested
A teenager from Preston who was wanted by Lancashire Police for breaching his court bail conditions has been found.
The 16-year-old was also missing, having left an address in Oswaldtwistle where he had been bailed to.
Police on Thursday (January 19) launched a public appeal to find him and urged anyone with information to come forward.
A few hours later, officers confirmed the teenager was arrested in the Savick area of Preston.
He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who helped with and shared our appeal.”