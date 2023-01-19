The 16-year-old was also missing, having left an address in Oswaldtwistle where he had been bailed to.

Police on Thursday (January 19) launched a public appeal to find him and urged anyone with information to come forward.

A few hours later, officers confirmed the teenager was arrested in the Savick area of Preston.

A wanted teenager from Preston has been arrested

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.

