Preston shoplifters take £4000 worth of goods from Go Outdoors at Deepdale Retail Park as Lancashire Police appeal for information
Two men took off with £4,000 of stolen coats from Go Outdoors at Deepdale Retail Park in Preston, on Nov 3, 2022.
By Lucinda Herbert
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The pair grabbed a number of coats before taking off in a dark coloured Ford C Max, driven by a third person.
A similar incident was reported at JD Sports in Aintree, Merseyside, earlier on the same day.
Lancashire Police are looking for the two men seen on CCTV.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1084 of November 3.