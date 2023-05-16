News you can trust since 1873
Preston prisoner officer suspended for stealing Elton John records from Blackpool HMV store

A prison officer at HMP Preston has been suspended after stealing Elton John records worth £1,500.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 16th May 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 13:12 BST

Nathan Gould, 30, of Mather Street, Blackpool appeared before the resort’s Magistrates Court today where he admitted stealing vinyl records from the HMV store in Bank Hey Street.

He told the court he suffers from kleptomania – a rare compulsive disorder where the urge to steal things sometimes becomes uncontrollable.

Gould was suspended from duties at Preston Prison after he was arrested and charged with targeting the HMV store four times in three months.

Gould has been suspended from duties at Preston Prison after he was arrested and charged with targeting the HMV store four times in three months where he stole a number of Elton John vinyl records worth more than £1,500Gould has been suspended from duties at Preston Prison after he was arrested and charged with targeting the HMV store four times in three months where he stole a number of Elton John vinyl records worth more than £1,500
He admitted stealing a number of vinyl records by Elton John, worth up to £1,500, when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (May 16).

Gould was bailed on condition that he does not enter HMV pending preparation of pre-sentence reports on him.

“This is the repeat targeting of the same store,” said prosecutor Pam Smith, but Trevor Colebourne, defending, said the thefts were due to his client’s ‘uncontrollable urge to steal’.

He added that medical reports are being prepared on the prison officer who had no previous convictions.

Nathan Gould, 30, is currently suspended from duties at Preston Prison after he admitted stealing vinyl records from the HMV store in Bank Hey Street, Blackpool. Pic credit: Betty Longbottom (CC BY-SA 2.0)Nathan Gould, 30, is currently suspended from duties at Preston Prison after he admitted stealing vinyl records from the HMV store in Bank Hey Street, Blackpool. Pic credit: Betty Longbottom (CC BY-SA 2.0)
“He has mental health problems and suffers from kleptomania,” said Mr Colebourne. “He has the uncontrollable urge to steal vinyl records, but not CD's. At the moment no one seems sure how many."