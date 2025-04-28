Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men from Preston were arrested in Blackpool after they were found with a stash of ‘crack’ cocaine and a fake gun.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were stopped and searched in the town centre, with officers seizing 21 wraps of the Class A drug and an imitation firearm from the pair.

The pair were named as Jordan Sargent, 19, and Kevin Murphy, both from Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both were charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug (Class A - crack cocaine).

Two men from Preston were arrested in Blackpool town centre after they were found with 21 wraps of ‘crack’ cocaine and a fake gun over the Easter holidays | Submitted

Murphy was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, while Sargent, of Floyd Road, Ribbleton, was remanded in custody to await trial at Preston Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were out on foot patrol within the town centre area and stopped two males for a Section 23 misuse of drugs act searches.

“These two males were arrested being found in possession of 21 wraps of suspected Class A drugs and an imitation firearm.

“The two males are from the Preston area and have since been charged with these offences:

“Jordan Sargent from Preston has been charged and remanded to prison awaiting trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kevin Murphy also from Preston has been sentenced to 8 weeks imprisonment.

“Offensive weapons and controlled drugs along with items that bring a risk to the general public will be dealt with in a robust and proactive manner to reduce such offences within Blackpool.”