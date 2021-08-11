Preston man wanted after serious assault at Tesco Express
A 21-year-old man is wanted in connection with a serious assault at a Tesco Express in Preston.
Detectives want to speak to Liam Higginson (pictured), from Preston, in connection with the assault at the Tesco store in Friargate on Wednesday, July 21.
Higginson, who has links to Lancaster and Blackpool, is described as tall with short brown hair which is often combed over. He also usually has a stubble.
Anyone who sees Higginson is asked not to approach him but to call 999 as soon as possible.
For non-immediate sightings call 101, quoting 0739 July 21, 2021, which is to be passed on to DC Joanna Crichton.
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.