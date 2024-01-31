Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were joining the eastbound carriageway at junction 4 (Marton) when they spotted a vehicle driving the wrong way on Sunday evening (January 28).

Police safely brought the car to a stop and arrested a 39-year-old man from Preston on suspicion of drink driving.

Officers were joining the M55 eastbound at junction 4 when they spotted a vehicle driving the wrong way (Credit: Google)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gave a reading of 84mg at the roadside - nearly three times the legal limit of 35mg.

The vehicle was seized and he was later bailed until May 2024.

Officers also discovered there were three adult passengers and four unrestrained young children inside the vehicle.