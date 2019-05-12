Preston drink driver arrested for driving the wrong way down dual carriageway by Capitol Centre Retail Park

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after driving the wrong way down a dual carriageway near Preston.
The suspect, driving a black VW Polo, was caught travelling the wrong way down the A6 by the Capitol Centre Retail Park in Walton-le-Dale.
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning (May 12), although the exact time remains unclear.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said the driver provided a breath sample double the legal limit and was subsequently arrested.
They were caught by police from Blackpool within 20 minutes of their patrol in Preston.