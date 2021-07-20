Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of child sex offences
A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences.
The player was arrested last Friday and interviewed by police before he was released on bail.
In a statement, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "Officers arrested a man on Friday, July 16 on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further inquiries."
The footballer has been suspended by his club as GMP’s major incident team continue to investigate.
This morning (Tuesday, July 20), Everton confirmed it has suspended a first-team player pending a police investigation.
An Everton spokesman said: "The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time."